Scott, Quintana lead LMU past San Diego 72-69 in OT

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 12:15 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eli Scott had 20 points, Joe Quintana scored six of his 15 points in overtime, and Loyola Marymount extended its home win streak to seven games, edging past San Diego 72-69 on Tuesday night.

Quintana’s jumper with 1:41 remaining in OT gave the Lions the lead for good. Quintana added four throws as the Lions outscored San Diego 11-8 in the extra period.

Dameane Douglas had 19 points and nine rebounds for Loyola Marymount (7-4, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Ivan Alipiev had seven assists.

Josh Parrish had 13 points for the Toreros (1-6, 0-3), who have lost four consecutive games. Vladimir Pinchuk added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jared Rodriguez had 12 points.

The Toreros’ Finn Sullivan and Pinchuk made each made a layup in the final minute of regulation to force overtime tied at 61.

