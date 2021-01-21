San Diego St., Air Force meet in conference play

San Diego State (9-4, 3-3) vs. Air Force (4-8, 2-6) Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego State (9-4, 3-3) vs. Air Force (4-8, 2-6)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State visits Air Force in a MWC matchup. San Diego State came up short in a 64-59 game at Utah State on Saturday. Air Force lost 77-58 loss at home against Wyoming on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: San Diego State has relied heavily on its seniors. Jordan Schakel, Terrell Gomez, Trey Pulliam and Joshua Tomaic have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 53 percent of all Aztecs points over the team’s last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Falcons have scored 60.5 points per game to Mountain West opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 55.8 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE A.J.: A.J. Walker has connected on 39.1 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Air Force is 0-7 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 4-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Falcons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Aztecs. Air Force has an assist on 39 of 75 field goals (52 percent) over its past three games while San Diego State has assists on 30 of 63 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Diego State defense has allowed only 60.7 points per game to opponents, which is the 13th-best mark in the country. The Air Force offense has put up just 58.9 points through 12 games (ranked 291st among Division I teams).

