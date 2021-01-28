Robert Morris looks to end streak vs Wright State

Robert Morris (3-7, 2-5) vs. Wright State (11-4, 9-3) Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Robert Morris (3-7, 2-5) vs. Wright State (11-4, 9-3)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks to extend Robert Morris’s conference losing streak to five games. Robert Morris’ last Horizon win came against the Milwaukee Panthers 67-64 on Jan. 1. Wright State is coming off a 100-72 win at IUPUI in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Wright State’s Tanner Holden has averaged 16.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while Loudon Love has put up 14.6 points and 10.3 rebounds. For the Colonials, AJ Bramah has averaged 21.5 points and 9.7 rebounds while Jon Williams has put up 9.3 points and 4.8 assists.

RAMPING IT UP: The Colonials have scored 73.7 points per game and allowed 76 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both solid improvements over the 68 points scored and 85 points given up per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TANNER: Holden has connected on 29.6 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.2 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Wright State is a perfect 7-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Raiders are 4-4 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

STREAK STATS: Robert Morris has lost its last three road games, scoring 65.7 points, while allowing 73.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 81.7 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders 26th nationally. The Robert Morris defense has allowed 75.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 245th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.