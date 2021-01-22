Ranked teams meet as No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 19 Mizzou

No. 19 Missouri (9-2, 3-2) vs. No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 4-2) Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 19 Missouri (9-2, 3-2) vs. No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 4-2)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 19 Missouri visits No. 6 Tennessee in a SEC showdown. Missouri has two wins and one loss against ranked opponents this season, while Tennessee has against a ranked team.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. John Fulkerson, Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey Jr. have combined to account for 56 percent of Tennessee’s scoring this season. For Missouri, Jeremiah Tilmon, Dru Smith, Xavier Pinson, Mark Smith and Kobe Brown have collectively accounted for 77 percent of all Missouri scoring, including 86 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.TERRIFIC TILMON: In 11 appearances this season, Missouri’s Tilmon has shot 66.2 percent.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Volunteers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Tennessee has an assist on 52 of 69 field goals (75.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Missouri has assists on 46 of 81 field goals (56.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 28th-lowest rate in the country. The Missouri defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 278th among Division I teams).

