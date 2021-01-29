Ranked teams meet as No. 18 Tennessee hosts No. 15 Kansas

No. 15 Kansas (11-5) vs. No. 18 Tennessee (11-3) Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

No. 15 Kansas (11-5) vs. No. 18 Tennessee (11-3)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 15 Kansas visits No. 18 Tennessee in a non-conference showdown. Kansas has four wins and two losses against ranked opponents this season, while Tennessee has won one of its two games against ranked teams.

SENIOR STUDS: Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Fulkerson, Santiago Vescovi, Yves Pons and Victor Bailey Jr. have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Volunteers points over the last five games.ACCURATE AGBAJI: Ochai Agbaji has connected on 41.3 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 38 over the last five games. He’s also made 70.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Kansas is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 11-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK STATS: Kansas has lost its last three road games, scoring 69 points, while allowing 75.7 per game.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Tennessee has held opposing teams to 59.3 points per game this season, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

