Radford looks to extend streak vs Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb (3-8, 2-4) vs. Radford (8-6, 7-1)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford looks for its fifth straight conference win against Gardner-Webb. Radford’s last Big South loss came against the Presbyterian Blue Hose 65-63 on Dec. 31, 2020. Gardner-Webb fell 91-83 at Winthrop in its last outing.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to rely on their freshmen this year. Fah’Mir Ali, Lewis Djonkam and Xavier Lipscomb have collectively scored 39 percent of Radford’s points this season and 43 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Gardner-Webb, Jaheam Cornwall, Jacob Falko, D’Maurian Williams and Anthony Selden have collectively accounted for 57 percent of all Gardner-Webb scoring, including 71 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Highlanders have scored 70.6 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 55 per game they managed against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JAHEAM: Cornwall has connected on 32.4 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Gardner-Webb is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 3-2 when scoring at least 69.

STREAK STATS: Radford has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 76.4 points while giving up 60.

DID YOU KNOW: The steady Radford defense has held opponents to 61.8 points per game, the 24th-lowest mark in Division I. Gardner-Webb has allowed an average of 74.7 points through 11 games (ranking the Runnin’ Bulldogs 219th).

