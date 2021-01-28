Quinnipiac, Canisius meet in conference play

Quinnipiac (4-6, 2-4) vs. Canisius (3-3, 3-3) Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Canisius…

Quinnipiac (4-6, 2-4) vs. Canisius (3-3, 3-3)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius plays host to Quinnipiac in a MAAC matchup. Each program is coming off of a home victory in their last game. Canisius earned a 63-60 win over St. Peter’s on Jan. 2, while Quinnipiac won 78-69 over Niagara on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jacob Rigoni and Seth Pinkney have led the Bobcats. Rigoni is averaging 11 points and 6.6 rebounds while Pinkney is putting up 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. The Golden Griffins have been led by Malek Green and Majesty Brandon, who are scoring 10.7 and 12.5 per game, respectively.

RAMPING IT UP: The Golden Griffins have scored 66.8 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they put up against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JACOB: Rigoni has connected on 32.2 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Quinnipiac is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 63.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Griffins have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Canisius has an assist on 46 of 66 field goals (69.7 percent) over its past three outings while Quinnipiac has assists on 33 of 62 field goals (53.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Quinnipiac defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.8 percent, the second-best mark in the country. Canisius has allowed opponents to shoot 47.1 percent from the field through six games (ranked 301st).

