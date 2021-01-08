INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Preston carries Liberty past Kennesaw State 69-63

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 9:14 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Blake Preston posted 17 points as Liberty extended its home winning streak to seven games, defeating Kennesaw State 69-63 on Friday night.

Chris Parker had 13 points for Liberty (10-4, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Darius McGhee added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Spencer Rodgers scored a career-high 31 points and had six rebounds for the Owls (3-8, 0-3), who have now lost six games in a row. Kasen Jennings added 11 points. Alex Peterson had eight rebounds.

