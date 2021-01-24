Prairie View looks to extend streak vs UAPB

Prairie View (4-4, 3-0) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-11, 2-3) H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Prairie View (4-4, 3-0) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-11, 2-3)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Prairie View has won by an average of 9 points in its last five wins over the Golden Lions. Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s last win in the series came on Jan. 20, 2018, a 72-66 win.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Shaun Doss Jr. has averaged 17.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while Joshuwan Johnson has put up 10.4 points. For the Panthers, Cam Mack has averaged 12 points and 6.2 assists while Jawaun Daniels has put up 11.4 points and 4.5 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Golden Lions have scored 68.2 points per game and allowed 74 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 63.4 points scored and 87.9 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Mack has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Prairie View field goals over the last three games. Mack has accounted for 14 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 0-11 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 64.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Golden Lions. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has an assist on 21 of 46 field goals (45.7 percent) across its previous three games while Prairie View has assists on 58 of 79 field goals (73.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers third among Division I teams. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has turned the ball over on 23.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Golden Lions 322nd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.