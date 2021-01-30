CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Pleasant, Kohl lead Abilene…

Pleasant, Kohl lead Abilene Christian over UIW 75-67

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 6:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joe Pleasant had 17 points to lead five Abilene Christian players in double figures as the Wildcats topped UIW 75-67 on Saturday. Kolton Kohl added 16 points for the Wildcats. Damien Daniels chipped in 12, Airion Simmons scored 10 and Mahki Morris had 10. Simmons also had nine rebounds.

Keaston Willis had 23 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (6-8, 3-4 Southland Conference). Des Balentine added 17 points. Logan Bracamonte had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up