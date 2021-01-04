CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC sets vaccination target dates | Worldwide vaccinations pick up | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Pickett lifts Siena past…

Pickett lifts Siena past Monmouth 76-62

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 8:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Pickett recorded 18 points with a career-high 14 rebounds and Siena got past Monmouth 76-62 on Monday.

Manny Camper added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Saints, who swept the two games with the Hawks. Pickett, a junior, has 997 career points.

Jordan King had 15 points for Siena (2-0, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nick Hopkins added 11 points.

George Papas had 16 points for the Hawks (3-4, 3-3). Deion Hammond added 12 points. Marcus McClary had nine rebounds.

Siena defeated Monmouth 78-77 on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

Disclaimers, material weaknesses no longer weighing down HUD’s financial management

What defense experts say the Biden White House needs to do for innovation in the military

Will 2021 be the year of government customer experience?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up