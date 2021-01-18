Penn State looks for road win vs No. 22 Illinois

Penn State (3-5, 0-4) vs. No. 22 Illinois (9-5, 5-3) State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Penn State (3-5, 0-4) vs. No. 22 Illinois (9-5, 5-3)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State looks for its third straight win over No. 22 Illinois at State Farm Center. Illinois’ last win at home against the Nittany Lions came on Jan. 31, 2015.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 22.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists to lead the way for the Fighting Illini. Complementing Dosunmu is Kofi Cockburn, who is averaging a double-double with 17.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. The Nittany Lions are led by Izaiah Brockington, who is averaging 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dosunmu has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last five games. Dosunmu has accounted for 36 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Penn State has lost its last three road games, scoring 71.7 points, while allowing 76.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Illini have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Nittany Lions. Illinois has an assist on 49 of 81 field goals (60.5 percent) over its past three outings while Penn State has assists on 39 of 93 field goals (41.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Illinois offense has scored 83.1 points per game this season, ranking the Fighting Illini 19th among Division 1 teams. The Penn State defense has allowed 76.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 254th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.