Parker scores 12 to carry Liberty over Stetson 68-58

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 8:09 PM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Chris Parker scored 12 points and three others added 11 each as Liberty defeated Stetson 68-58 on Saturday.

Kyle Rode, Keegan McDowell and Elijah Cuffee each scored 11 points for Liberty (12-5, 4-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Darius McGhee had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 4 points.

Liberty lost to Stetson by a nearly identical score, 65-59, on Friday night.

Rob Perry had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Hatters (4-6, 2-2). Christiaan Jones added six rebounds.

Chase Johnston was held to five points. The Hatters’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 14 points per game, he hit 14 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 7).

