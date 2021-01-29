Ole Miss seeks revenge on Georgia

Mississippi (8-7, 3-5) vs. Georgia (9-6, 2-6) Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia goes for…

Mississippi (8-7, 3-5) vs. Georgia (9-6, 2-6)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia goes for the season sweep over Mississippi after winning the previous matchup in Oxford. The teams last went at it on Jan. 16, when the Bulldogs outshot Mississippi 58.7 percent to 50.8 percent and made 10 more free throws en route to the four-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Georgia’s Sahvir Wheeler has averaged 13.5 points and 7.5 assists while Toumani Camara has put up 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Rebels, Devontae Shuler has averaged 15.1 points while Romello White has put up 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wheeler has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 23 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Georgia is 7-0 when holding opponents to 42.4 percent or worse from the field, and 2-6 when opponents shoot better than that. Mississippi is 8-0 when allowing 41.2 percent or less and 0-7 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The Mississippi defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Rebels 13th among Division I teams. The Georgia offense has turned the ball over on 22.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bulldogs 317th, nationally).

