CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Nutall scores 33 in…

Nutall scores 33 in Sam Houston State’s eighth straight win

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 7:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Zach Nutall had 33 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career as Sam Houston extended its winning streak to eight games, defeating Houston Baptist 87-80 on Saturday.

Nutall shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Demarkus Lampley had 20 points for Sam Houston (11-5, 5-0 Southland Conference). Donte Powers added nine assists.

Pedro Castro had 17 points for the Huskies (2-10, 1-3). Jason Thompson added 16 points. Ryan Gomes had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

OMB details requirements of Biden's new mask mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up