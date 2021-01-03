CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
North Carolina-Louisville women’s basketball game postponed

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 9:36 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — No. 2 Louisville’s home women’s basketball game against North Carolina set for Tuesday night has been postponed.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the postponement Sunday night after a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Tar Heels program.

The game was originally postponed from Dec. 13 due to coronavirus issues within the Louisville program and later rescheduled for Friday, though it was pushed back again due to what the league described as travel-logistics issues for visiting North Carolina.

