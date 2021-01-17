CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Noel scores 17 to lead UMass Lowell over Binghamton 77-67

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 2:40 PM

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Obadiah Noel posted 17 points and seven rebounds as UMass Lowell beat Binghamton 77-67 on Sunday.

Salif Boudie had 16 points for UMass Lowell (6-8, 5-5 America East Conference). Kalil Thomas added 14 points. Connor Withers had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Brenton Mills had 16 points for the Bearcats (1-12, 1-9), whose losing streak reached six games. Tyler Bertram added 11 points. Dan Petcash had 11 points and six rebounds.

UMass Lowell defeated Binghamton 92-78 on Saturday.

