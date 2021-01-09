INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » No. 22 Northwestern women…

No. 22 Northwestern women hold off Iowa 77-67

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 9:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Jordan Hamilton scored 19 points, Veronica Burton had 18 points and seven assists, and No. 22 Northwestern beat Iowa 77-67 on Saturday night.

Sydney Wood added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats (6-2, 4-2 Big Ten).

The Hawkeyes (8-1, 4-1) closed within 66-60 with 7:01 left in the game. From there, Wood scored seven of Northwestern’s final 11 points to help the Wildcats close it out.

Monika Czinano scored a career-high 28 points to go with a season-high 12 rebounds for Iowa. Czinano made all nine of her field-goal attempts in the first half and finished with 13-of-14 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from the foul line. Megan Meyer added 11 points and McKenna Warnock grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds.

The Wildcats took the lead for good at 41-39 early in the third quarter and finished the period on a 9-0 run.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up