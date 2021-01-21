CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » No. 21 Northwestern women…

No. 21 Northwestern women beat Illinois 73-54

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 9:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Lindsey Pulliam scored 19 of her season-high 28 points in the third quarter and grabbed six rebounds to help No. 21 Northwestern beat Illinois 73-54 on Thursday night.

Pulliam scored eight points during a 10-0 run for the Wildcats (8-2, 6-2 Big Ten) late in the third quarter that made it 49-30 and pushed their lead into double digits for good. Pulliam was 8 of 12 from the field in the period and finished the game 12 of 23.

It was Northwestern’s fourth straight win and the 11th straight victory against Illinois. Veronica Burton added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists, Sydney Wood scored 10 points and Courtney Shaw pulled in 11 rebounds.

Kennedi Myles had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Illini (2-7, 0-6), who made just 5 of 23 shots from the field in the first half and trailed 30-15 at the break. Jeanae Terry added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

UPDATED: Biden issues mask mandate for federal employees, reinstates diversity training

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Here's who's leading federal agencies in the first days of the Biden Administration

Trump administration was a mixed bag for military personnel, Biden has opportunity on his side, analysts say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up