No. 18 Indiana women use a 20-3 2nd quarter to beat Purdue

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 5:52 PM

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger had 22 points, five rebounds and seven assists, Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points, and No. 18 Indiana used a 20-3 second quarter to help beat Purdue 66-45 on Thursday.

Holmes scored 14 points in the first half — while Purdue had 15 — and Berger beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer for a 17-point lead. Purdue was 1-of-15 shooting in the second quarter — getting its points on a three-point play by Kayana Traylor with 8:53 left before halftime.

Holmes and Berger combined for 33 points through three quarters, and Purdue had just 27.

Ali Patberg, averaging 13.4 points per game, had five points, five rebounds and four assists for Indiana (8-3, 6-1 Big Ten). The Hoosiers have won by at least 21 points in each of their conference victories this season — with their loss coming against No. 12 Maryland.

Traylor scored a team-high eight points for Purdue (5-5, 2-4) on 3-of-13 shooting.

