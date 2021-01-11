INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
No. 10 Tennessee looks to extend streak vs Vandy

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 3:30 PM

No. 10 Tennessee (9-1, 3-1) vs. Vanderbilt (4-5, 0-3)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Tennessee looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Vanderbilt. Tennessee has won by an average of 9 points in its last six wins over the Commodores. Vanderbilt’s last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2017, a 67-56 win.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The explosive Scotty Pippen Jr. has averaged 21.6 points and 5.8 assists to lead the way for the Commodores. Dylan Disu has complemented Pippen and is producing 12.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The Volunteers are led by John Fulkerson, who is averaging 11.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pippen has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. Pippen has accounted for 18 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Commodores have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Volunteers. Vanderbilt has 45 assists on 76 field goals (59.2 percent) across its past three contests while Tennessee has assists on 43 of 75 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Tennessee defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.4 percent, the 22nd-best mark in the country. Vanderbilt has allowed opponents to shoot 45.5 percent from the field through nine games (ranked 265th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

