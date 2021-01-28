NMSU looks to extend streak vs Grand Canyon

New Mexico State (3-1, 0-0) vs. Grand Canyon (10-3, 4-0) Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico State (3-1, 0-0) vs. Grand Canyon (10-3, 4-0)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Grand Canyon. New Mexico State has won by an average of 13 points in its last eight wins over the Antelopes. Grand Canyon’s last win in the series came on Feb. 11, 2017, an 83-71 win.

SUPER SENIORS: New Mexico State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Johnny McCants, Evan Gilyard II, Wilfried Likayi and William McNair have combined to account for 49 percent all Aggies points this season.MIGHTY MCCANTS: McCants has connected on 42.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Grand Canyon is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Antelopes are 2-3 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Antelopes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Aggies. Grand Canyon has 49 assists on 96 field goals (51 percent) over its past three games while New Mexico State has assists on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: New Mexico State has held opposing teams to 59.5 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

