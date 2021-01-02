CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Nicholas leads SE Missouri…

Nicholas leads SE Missouri past Tennessee St. 83-79 in 2OT

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 9:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — DQ Nicholas had 21 points as Southeast Missouri edged Tennessee State 83-79 in double overtime on Saturday night.

Nicholas hit 17 of 19 from the free-throw line as Southeast Missouri made a Division I program-record 40 of its 51 free throws.

Chris Harris had 17 points for Southeast Missouri (3-6, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Harris’ 3-point shot at the first overtime buzzer hit the front of the rim.

Nolan Taylor added 14 points and Eric Reed Jr. had 13 for the Redhawks.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. and Ravel Moody had 18 points apiece for the Tigers (1-6, 0-4). Mason Green had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

DoD stands up permanent program to give vendors access to top-tier secrets

Pentagon on two-year glidepath to 'fix' electronic warfare

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up