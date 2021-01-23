Nevada seeks revenge on Wyoming

Nevada (10-6, 5-4) vs. Wyoming (9-5, 3-4) Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming goes for the…

Nevada (10-6, 5-4) vs. Wyoming (9-5, 3-4)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming goes for the season sweep over Nevada after winning the previous matchup in Laramie. The teams last met on Jan. 22, when the Cowboys outshot Nevada 37.9 percent to 33.9 percent and made eight more 3-pointers en route to a 71-64 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado, Marcus Williams and Kenny Foster have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Wolf Pack have given up just 64.4 points per game to Mountain West opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 69.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Grant Sherfield has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. Sherfield has 32 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Nevada has lost its last three road games, scoring 63.7 points, while allowing 68.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cowboys have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Wolf Pack. Wyoming has 43 assists on 74 field goals (58.1 percent) across its past three outings while Nevada has assists on 42 of 75 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming is ranked second among MWC teams with an average of 77.5 points per game.

