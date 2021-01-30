Nevada looks to extend streak vs UNLV

UNLV (6-7, 3-3) vs. Nevada (10-7, 5-5) Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks…

UNLV (6-7, 3-3) vs. Nevada (10-7, 5-5)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over UNLV. In its last six wins against the Runnin’ Rebels, Nevada has won by an average of 14 points. UNLV’s last win in the series came on Feb. 7, 2018, an 86-78 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Nevada’s Grant Sherfield has averaged 18.5 points and 5.5 assists while Desmond Cambridge Jr. has put up 15.2 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Rebels, Bryce Hamilton has averaged 18.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while David Jenkins Jr. has put up 15.8 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Runnin’ Rebels have allowed just 66 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 78 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sherfield has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. Sherfield has 30 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: UNLV is 0-7 when it allows at least 74 points and 6-0 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Nevada is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Wolf Pack are 4-7 when opponents score more than 64 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada gets to the line more often than any other MWC team. The Wolf Pack have averaged 21.8 free throws per game this season and 29 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.