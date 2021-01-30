NC A&T looks for home win vs FAMU

Florida A&M (2-7, 1-1) vs. NC A&T (7-9, 3-0) Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M (2-7, 1-1) vs. NC A&T (7-9, 3-0)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T looks for its fourth straight win over Florida A&M at Corbett Sports Center. The last victory for the Rattlers at NC A&T was an 83-77 win on Feb. 11, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: NC A&T has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kameron Langley, Tyrone Lyons, Kwe Parker and Tyler Maye have collectively accounted for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 36 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: MJ Randolph has accounted for 48 percent of all Florida A&M field goals over the last five games. Randolph has 35 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 66: Florida A&M is 0-5 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. NC A&T is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points. The Aggies have allowed 56.7 points per game over their last three.

STREAK STATS: Florida A&M has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points, while allowing 74 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC A&T defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25 percent of all possessions, which is the 12th-highest rate in the country. Florida A&M has turned the ball over on 23.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 324th among Division I teams).

