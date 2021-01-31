Murray State looks to extend streak vs Southeast Mo.

Murray State (7-8, 4-6) vs. Southeast Missouri (6-10, 4-6) Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State (7-8, 4-6) vs. Southeast Missouri (6-10, 4-6)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Southeast Missouri. Murray State has won by an average of 18 points in its last six wins over the Redhawks. Southeast Missouri’s last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2017, an 82-69 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Southeast Missouri’s Chris Harris, Nana Akenten and DQ Nicholas have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Redhawks points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Redhawks have given up only 67.1 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 74.7 per game they allowed in non-conference play.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: KJ Williams has connected on 44.4 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also made 65.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Murray State is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 7-1 when scoring at least 71.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Racers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Southeast Missouri has 47 assists on 71 field goals (66.2 percent) across its previous three games while Murray State has assists on 53 of 79 field goals (67.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri gets to the line more often than any other OVC team. The Redhawks have averaged 23.9 foul shots per game this season and 26.2 per game over their last five games.

