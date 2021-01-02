CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Mullins has 20 and Rice takes back-to-back wins over UTSA

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 5:33 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Mullins had a season-high 20 points as Rice beat UTSA 84-69 on Saturday for the second time in two days.

Max Fiedler had 18 points and eight rebounds for Rice (8-2, 2-0 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Quincy Olivari added 15 points and eight rebounds. Travis Evee had 10 points.

Jordan Ivy-Curry had 15 points and Keaton Wallace scored 15 points apiece for the Roadrunners (4-5, 0-2). Jacob Germany had 11 points and Jhivvan Jackson 10.

Rice defeated UTSA 95-86 on Friday.

