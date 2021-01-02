CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Mosley, Prim lead Missouri…

Mosley, Prim lead Missouri St. over Indiana St. 84-74

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 8:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points, Gaige Prim added 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and Missouri State defeated Indiana State 84-74 on Saturday.

Keaton Hervey had 15 points for Missouri State (5-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Demarcus Sharp added 10 points.

Missouri State led 50-30 at halftime.

Tyreke Key had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Sycamores (3-5, 0-3). Cooper Neese added 19 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

Pentagon on two-year glidepath to 'fix' electronic warfare

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up