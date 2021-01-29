CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Moore, Young lead Oakland…

Moore, Young lead Oakland over Purdue Fort Wayne 81-66

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 10:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Moore had 18 points to lead five Oakland players in double figures as the Golden Grizzlies beat Purdue Fort Wayne 81-66 on Friday night. Zion Young added 15 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend chipped in 11, Micah Parrish scored 11 and Daniel Oladapo had 11. Townsend also had 12 rebounds.

Bobby Planutis had 16 points for the Mastodons (6-8, 5-8 Horizon League). Jarred Godfrey added 12 points and nine rebounds. Demetric Horton had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up