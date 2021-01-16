INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Moore scores 31 to…

Moore scores 31 to lift Oakland past Youngstown St. 81-74

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 5:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Moore had 31 points and 12 assists as Oakland topped Youngstown State 81-74 on Saturday.

Micah Parrish had 13 points for Oakland (5-12, 5-5 Horizon League). Daniel Oladapo added 11 points and eight rebounds. Rashad Williams had 11 points.

Youngstown State scored 41 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Myles Hunter had 18 points for the Penguins (6-7, 3-7). Garrett Covington added 16 points and seven rebounds. Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 15 points and seven assists.

The Golden Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Penguins this season. Oakland defeated Youngstown State 82-65 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up