CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Moore lifts Oakland past…

Moore lifts Oakland past Youngstown St. 82-65

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 9:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Moore recorded 18 points and 14 assists as Oakland beat Youngstown State 82-65 on Friday night. Daniel Oladapo added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

Rashad Williams had 18 points for Oakland (4-12, 4-5 Horizon League). Trey Townsend added 14 points.

Oakland posted a season-high 25 assists.

Myles Hunter had 18 points for the Penguins (6-6, 3-6). Garrett Covington added 15 points. Naz Bohannon had 11 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up