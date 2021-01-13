Montana looks for home win vs N. Arizona

Northern Arizona (3-8, 2-3) vs. Montana (5-6, 1-3) Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks…

Northern Arizona (3-8, 2-3) vs. Montana (5-6, 1-3)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its seventh straight win over Northern Arizona at Dahlberg Arena. The last victory for the Lumberjacks at Montana was a 73-65 win on Jan. 2, 2014.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Montana’s Kyle Owens, Josh Bannan and Brandon Whitney have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 40 percent of all Grizzlies scoring over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Lumberjacks have scored 72.8 points per game and allowed 74.4 points per game across five conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 57.7 points scored and 80.7 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cameron Shelton has either made or assisted on 62 percent of all Northern Arizona field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 28 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Arizona is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 3-2 when scoring at least 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Grizzlies have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Lumberjacks. Montana has an assist on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Northern Arizona has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Montana defense has allowed only 62.2 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Grizzlies 27th among Division I teams. The Northern Arizona offense has averaged 64.5 points through 11 games (ranked 255th, nationally).

