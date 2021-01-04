FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:
|1. Gonzaga (29)
|10-0
|797
|1
|2. Baylor (3)
|9-0
|771
|2
|3. Villanova
|8-1
|726
|3
|4. Texas
|8-1
|694
|9
|5. Creighton
|8-2
|587
|10
|6. Kansas
|8-2
|583
|4
|7. Iowa
|9-2
|575
|11
|8. Tennessee
|7-1
|541
|6
|9. Michigan
|9-0
|529
|15
|10. Iowa
|9-2
|524
|7
|11. Houston
|8-1
|464
|5
|12. Illinois
|8-3
|435
|16
|13. Missouri
|7-1
|387
|12
|14. Rutgers
|7-2
|351
|13
|15. Oregon
|8-1
|320
|17
|16. West Virginia
|8-3
|314
|8
|17. Minnesota
|10-2
|289
|24
|18. Clemson
|8-1
|235
|NR
|19. Texas Tech
|8-3
|197
|14
|20. Virginia Tech
|8-1
|151
|NR
|21. Virginia
|5-2
|108
|24
|22. Florida State
|5-2
|104
|19
|23. Saint Louis
|7-1
|87
|NR
|24. Duke
|3-2
|85
|NR
|25. Louisville
|7-1
|69
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 18 Michigan State (7-3); No. 20 Xavier (8-2); No. 20 Ohio State (8-3); No. 22 Northwestern (6-3); No. 23 San Diego State (6-2).
Others Receiving Votes:
Northwestern (6-3) 64; Florida (5-1) 62; Michigan State (7-3) 59; Ohio State (8-3) 58; Oklahoma State (7-2) 50; UCLA (7-2) 42; Drake (12-0) 30; San Diego State (6-2) 22; Arkansas (9-1) 13; North Carolina State (6-1) 11; Colorado (7-3) 11; Boise State (8-1) 11; Xavier (8-2) 10; Connecticut (4-1) 10; Seton Hall (8-4) 6; Saint Mary’s (9-2) 5; Oklahoma (6-2) 3; Tulsa (6-3) 2; Southern California (6-2) 2; Colorado State (6-1) 2; Alabama (7-3) 2; SMU (6-1) 1; Loyola-Chicago (7-2) 1.
