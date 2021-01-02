CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
McCadden leads Georgia Southern past South Alabama 62-49

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 5:34 PM

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Elijah McCadden recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Georgia Southern to a 62-49 win over South Alabama on Saturday.

Zack Bryant had 12 points for Georgia Southern (7-4, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Eric Boone added 11 points. Andrei Savrasov had seven rebounds and four blocks.

South Alabama totaled 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Michael Flowers had 18 points for the Jaguars (7-4, 1-1). John Pettway added 14 points. Jamal West had 12 rebounds.

The Eagles leveled the season series against the Jaguars with the win. South Alabama defeated Georgia Southern 88-59 last Friday.

