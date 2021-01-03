CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC COVID-19 update | US ramps up vaccinations | Latest test results
Martinez scores 23 to lead New Hampshire over Maine 62-58

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 4:45 PM

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Jayden Martinez had a career-high 23 points as New Hampshire narrowly beat Maine 62-58 on Sunday, splitting the weekend series.

Qon Murphy had 11 points for New Hampshire (4-3, 3-1 America East Conference).

Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish had a career-high 12 points for the Black Bears (1-4, 1-3). Mykhailo Yagodin added 10 points. Stephane Ingo had 10 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and four blocks.

Maine defeated New Hampshire 59-56 on Saturday.

