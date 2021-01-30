CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Lusane leads Campbell past Charleston Southern 75-67

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 8:46 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Joshua Lusane tallied 12 points and 12 rebounds to carry Campbell to a 75-67 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 18 points and nine rebounds for Campbell (10-9, 6-6 Big South Conference). Jordan Whitfield added 16 points. Messiah Thompson had 10 points.

Sean Price had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (1-15, 0-12), who have now lost 12 games in a row. Emorie Knox added 15 points. Sadarius Bowser had 13 points.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr., the Buccaneers’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 18 points per game, was held to only eight points on 3-of-10 shooting. Ja’Quavian Florence, whose 10 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Buccaneers, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

The Fighting Camels improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers on the season. Campbell defeated Charleston Southern 59-58 on Friday.

