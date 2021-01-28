LSU looks to knock off No. 10 Texas Tech

No. 10 Texas Tech (11-5) vs. LSU (11-4) Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 10 Texas Tech (11-5) vs. LSU (11-4)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas Tech looks to give LSU its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. LSU’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers 82-80 on Feb. 23, 2019. Texas Tech fell short in an 88-87 game at West Virginia on Monday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: LSU’s Cameron Thomas has averaged 22.1 points while Trendon Watford has put up 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Red Raiders, Mac McClung has averaged 17.2 points while Terrence Shannon Jr. has put up 12.1 points and 4.9 rebounds.MIGHTY MAC: McClung has connected on 34.9 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: LSU is a perfect 8-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-4 when fewer than four Tigers players score in double-figures.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Raiders. LSU has an assist on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) across its past three contests while Texas Tech has assists on 26 of 81 field goals (32.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Texas Tech defense has held opponents to just 61.7 points per game, the 15th-lowest in Division I. LSU has given up an average of 73.9 points through 15 games (ranked 220th, nationally).

