Lewis scores 19 to carry James Madison past FAU 79-70

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 8:24 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Matt Lewis registered 19 points as James Madison defeated Florida Atlantic 79-70 on Tuesday.

Justin Amadi had 17 points for James Madison (4-4). Julien Wooden added 12 points and Vado Morse had 10 points.

Jailyn Ingram had 20 points for the Owls (5-4). Kenan Blackshear added 14 points and Michael Forrest had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

