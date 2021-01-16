CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Lewis has 9 3s, scores 30 to lead JMU to win in CAA opener

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 5:14 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Matt Lewis matched a school record with nine 3-pointers and scored a season-high 30 points as James Madison defeated Towson 81-72 on Saturday.

Lewis made 9 of 12 from the arc — matching a school mark set by four others — and scored 30 points for the fourth time in his career. His career high is 40 points. He added eight assists.

The game was the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Vado Morse had 18 points for James Madison (6-4, 1-0). Justin Amadi added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Hodge had 10 points.

James Madison posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Demetrius Mims scored a career-best 16 points for the Tigers (1-5, 0-1). Jason Gibson added 11 points. Nicolas Timberlake had 10 points and six rebounds.

