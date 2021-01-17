INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Lee's career-high 25 sends…

Lee’s career-high 25 sends CS Fullerton past CS Northridge

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 11:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Vincent Lee scored a career-high 25 points with 11 rebounds and Landis Spivey scored 13 off the bench and Cal State Fullerton beat Cal State Northridge 85-77 on Sunday night.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.’s layup with 18:35 left gave the Titans (3-4, 2-4) a 42-41 lead they never surrendered. Darius Brown II brought CSUN within 68-67 with 4:48 remaining before the Titans outscored it 17-10 to seal the win.

Dante Maddox Jr. scored 11 off the bench and Tory San Antonio 10 for Cal State Fullerton.

Atin Wright scored 22 points for the Matadors (5-4, 1-1), Brown and Vante Hendrix each scored 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up