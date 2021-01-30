CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Langley leads NC A&T…

Langley leads NC A&T past Florida A&M 70-58

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 5:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kameron Langley recorded 15 points and 10 assists as North Carolina A&T defeated Florida A&M 70-58 on Saturday.

Tyrone Lyons added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (7-9, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who won their fourth straight game. Blake Harris had 11 points and Kwe Parker added 10 points.

Jalen Speer had 17 points for the Rattlers (2-7, 1-1). MJ Randolph added 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Bryce Moragne had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

DoD has vaccinated more than 800,000 employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up