Lampley leads Sam Houston St. past Nicholls St. 84-81

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 9:06 PM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Demarkus Lampley had a career-high 27 points as Sam Houston State narrowly beat Nicholls State 84-81 on Saturday.

Lampley made 7 of 10 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds.

The game marked the first Southland Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Jarren Cook had 16 points for Sam Houston State (7-5), which won its fourth straight game. Tristan Ikpe added 10 points and eight rebounds. Donte Powers had seven rebounds.

Zach Nutall, who led the Bearkats in scoring entering the matchup with 20 points per game, was held to only six points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Kevin Johnson had 17 points for the Colonels (2-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Jeremiah Buford added 15 points. Ty Gordon had 15 points.

