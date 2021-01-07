La. Tech, WKU meet in conference play

Louisiana Tech (8-3, 1-1) vs. Western Kentucky (8-3, 1-1) E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisiana Tech (8-3, 1-1) vs. Western Kentucky (8-3, 1-1)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes meet as Louisiana Tech takes on Western Kentucky. Each team is coming off a loss this past Saturday. Western Kentucky lost 75-71 in overtime at Charlotte, while Louisiana Tech fell 80-73 at home to Marshall.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Charles Bassey, Taveion Hollingsworth, Josh Anderson, Dayvion McKnight and Luke Frampton have collectively accounted for 72 percent of Western Kentucky’s scoring this season. For Louisiana Tech, Kalob Ledoux, Kenneth Lofton, Jr., JaColby Pemberton, Isaiah Crawford and Amorie Archibald have combined to account for 70 percent of all Louisiana Tech scoring.LEAPING FOR LEDOUX: Ledoux has connected on 39.3 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Hilltoppers are 6-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 2-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bulldogs are 8-0 when they make seven or more 3-pointers and 0-3 when the team hits fewer than seven from long range.

FLOOR SPACING: Louisiana Tech’s Archibald has attempted 48 3-pointers and connected on 31.3 percent of them, and is 4 for 13 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 22.1 free throws per game and 24.4 per game over their last five games.

