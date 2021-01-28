La.-Monroe looks to end streak vs Little Rock

Louisiana-Monroe (4-11, 2-6) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (8-7, 4-4) Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisiana-Monroe (4-11, 2-6) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (8-7, 4-4)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock looks to extend Louisiana-Monroe’s conference losing streak to seven games. Louisiana-Monroe’s last Sun Belt win came against the Arkansas State Red Wolves 62-55 on Jan. 2. Arkansas-Little Rock lost 66-61 on the road to Texas-Arlington in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell, Ruot Monyyong and Ben Coupet Jr. have combined to account for 47 percent of all Trojans points this season, though their production has slipped to 33 percent over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Trojans have given up only 69 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 76.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.ROBUST RUSSELL: Russell Harrison has connected on 30.7 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Louisiana-Monroe has lost its last three road games, scoring 63.7 points, while allowing 75.7 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Trojans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Warhawks. Arkansas-Little Rock has an assist on 42 of 64 field goals (65.6 percent) across its past three games while Louisiana-Monroe has assists on 41 of 64 field goals (64.1 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Louisiana-Monroe has averaged only 65.6 points per game over its last five games. The Warhawks have given up 73.6 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.