CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC COVID-19 update | US ramps up vaccinations | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Krutwig lifts Loyola of…

Krutwig lifts Loyola of Chicago over Indiana State 58-48

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 9:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cameron Krutwig had 16 points as Loyola of Chicago beat Indiana State 58-48 on Monday night.

Krutwig was 7 of 11 from the field, and he also grabbed eight rebounds for Loyola (8-3, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

Jake LaRavia had 11 points for the Sycamores (4-7, 1-5). Tyreke Key added six rebounds.

The Ramblers leveled the season series against the Sycamores. Indiana State defeated Loyola of Chicago 76-71 on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

EEOC cancels source of official time for union reps, but some commissioners say policy won't stick

Federal retirement mostly steady in December after autumn spike, decline

Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf is resigning

These seven agencies will be looking for new CIOs next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up