King scores 22 Siena tops Rider 74-72 for 16th straight win

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Jordan King scored a career-high 22 points and Siena survived a last-second 3-point shot that rimmed…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Jordan King scored a career-high 22 points and Siena survived a last-second 3-point shot that rimmed out to defeat Rider 74-72 on Saturday night and win a school-record 16th straight game.

King, who scored 19 as Siena beat Rider Friday night, shot 4 for 6 from deep on Saturday and added six assists.

The final 6.8 seconds were intense as Rider’s Allen Powell drained a contested corner 3 off an inbounds play, pulling the Broncs to within 73-72 after trailing by 17. Rider immediately fouled, sending Siena’s Nick Hopkins to the line with 6.1 seconds on the clock.

Hopkins, who had been a perfect 5-for-5 on the season, missed the first free throw but made the second.

As the seconds ticked away, Dwight Murray dribbled the ball up court but his pullup 3-pointer for the win hit back iron and caromed out.

Nick Hopkins had 16 points for Siena (6-0, 6-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), Colin Golson, Jr. added 14 points. Manny Camper had 7 points and 13 rebounds.

Siena was playing without league Player of the Year Jalen Pickett, out for the second straight night due to a hamstring injury.

Powell had 18 points for the Broncs (3-10, 3-7). Murray added 14 points and seven assists. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.