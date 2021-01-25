CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Key scores 23 to carry Indiana St. over S. Illinois 69-66

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 10:14 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key had 23 points, including four free throws in the last 21 seconds, and Indiana State narrowly defeated Southern Illinois 69-66 on Monday night.

Illinois state had two 3-point attempts on the final possession after Key’s free throws with 12 seconds to play.

Jake LaRavia had 16 points for Indiana State (7-7, 4-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Tre Williams added 13 points, including the 3-pointer that put the Sycamores on top 65-63 with 1:13 to play. Cooper Neese had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Lance Jones scored a season-high 25 points for the Salukis (7-4, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Jones had the clutch 3 before Key’s last two free throws. Kyler Filewich added 12 points. Steven Verplancken Jr. had 11 points.

