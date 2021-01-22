CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Kamateros carries South Dakota…

Kamateros carries South Dakota past W. Illinois 65-60

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 10:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had 15 points as South Dakota narrowly defeated Western Illinois 65-60 on Friday night.

Xavier Fuller had 14 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (7-6, 5-0 Summit League), which won its sixth straight game. A.J. Plitzuweit added 13 points. Damani Hayes had eight rebounds.

Stanley Umude, the Coyotes’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 21.0 points per game, had only four points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Will Carius scored a season-high 21 points for the Leathernecks (2-10, 0-5), whose losing streak reached six games. Tamell Pearson added 19 points. Cameron Burrell had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Haha — hear the one about the pandemic snow day?

Tale of 2 agendas: Trump's signature workforce policies are gone, but others may stick

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

Military has new way to keep in touch with service members during stressful times

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up