Indiana St. looks to extend streak vs Evansville

Indiana State (6-7, 3-5) vs. Evansville (6-8, 4-4) Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State…

Indiana State (6-7, 3-5) vs. Evansville (6-8, 4-4)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Evansville. Indiana State has won by an average of 11 points in its last six wins over the Purple Aces. Evansville’s last win in the series came on March 2, 2017, an 83-72 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Evansville’s Noah Frederking, Evan Kuhlman and Jax Levitch have combined to account for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 36 percent of all Purple Aces points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Purple Aces have allowed only 67 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 72.7 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jawaun Newton has accounted for 40 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last five games. Newton has 28 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Indiana State is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Purple Aces have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Sycamores. Evansville has 42 assists on 64 field goals (65.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Indiana State has assists on 28 of 67 field goals (41.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-best among Division I teams. The Purple Aces have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

